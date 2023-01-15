Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC upholds detention order against school headmaster in POCSO case

The petitioner claimed that her husband was falsely implicated due to rivalry between the teachers and the school management.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently upheld the detention order passed under the Goondas Act against the headmaster of a government-aided school, who was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting minor girl students at the school.

A Bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan gave the verdict on a habeas corpus petition filed by the headmaster's wife challenging the detention order, which was passed by the Thoothukudi collector on May 7, 2022.

The petitioner claimed that her husband was falsely implicated due to rivalry between the teachers and the school management. She also alleged that her husband was unable to make an effective representation against the detention as the booklet relating to the detention was not furnished to him on time.

During the hearing, the additional public prosecutor pointed out that the trial has commenced already and out of 30 witnesses, 19 witnesses have been examined.

Hearing the same, the judges noted that though it is claimed to be the only case against the petitioner's husband, there are nine victims in this case and the crime had come to light only after the mother of one of the victims reported about the offence. They also opined that there was no delay on part of the detaining authority in serving the booklet and therefore, dismissed the petition.

