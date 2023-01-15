Home States Tamil Nadu

Rare Chola-era hero stone found in Harur

Further, a study is being conducted by history researchers from Dharmapuri Arts College to unravel the history of the stone.

Published: 15th January 2023 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A rare 9th century hero stone belonging to the Chola period has been identified by a history enthusiasts’ group in Sindhapatti village near Harur recently. The group, Thonmam Varalatru Aaivu, has been identifying rare hero stones across the district and after discovering the 9th century hero stone from Chola period in Sindhapatti, they urged the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect the stone. Further, a study is being conducted by history researchers from Dharmapuri Arts College to unravel the history of the stone.

Professor C Chandrasekar from Dharmapuri Arts College said, “We have been studying rare hero stones in Dharmapuri from the past few years. The type of stone found in Sindhapatti is rare in parts of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. We figured from the socio-cultural aspects of the stone that it belongs to the Chola period and it was carved around 9th and 10th century to honour a king from a small area who had likely served under the Cholas.”

“This hero stone has a kind of halo which was usually used to depict kings. Further, the stone depicts the hero holding a sword in one hand and ornaments worn in his arms, which establishes his status as a king. This type of Chola stone is rare and further study will help us to understand the Adhiyaman dynasty and its relation with the Chola dynasty,” he said.

“This stone is also a Sati stone, as an outline of a woman has been carved. So it is likely that the woman had committed Sati after the death of the king. The attire and ornaments depicted in the stone and the woman establish the fact that this stone belongs to the Chola period,” he added.

S Illanthirayan, a member of Thonmam Varalatru Aaivu said, “Through the study, we have found that this hero stone has not been registered with the ASI, we have appealed to protect these rare hero stones. Further, Illanthirayan added that such kinds of stones are usually found in parts of Tiruvannamalai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chola
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp