Stalin takes veiled swipe at Guv Ravi over his comment on state name

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at a DMK youth wing event to launch a mobile app for the party unit held in Chennai on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged party workers to take the legacy of the party to the next generation and took a veiled jibe at Governor RN Ravi, without naming him, over calling the state Tamil Nadu.

Appreciating the work of his son and party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK president said the party’s youth wing stood first among all the wings of the party.“The wing has enrolled more than 25 lakh new members and it’s good news,” the CM said.

Highlighting the significance of ‘Dravidian Model’ workshops organised for party cadre, Stalin said, “The youth wing cadre must know the history of Tamil Nadu. How was it hundred years ago, fifty years ago, leaders who worked for the Dravidian movement, the changes the state has witnessed after the DMK assumed power in the state. You should pass on the history (of the party and the leaders) to the next generation,” he said. ‘Dravidian Model’ workshops must be conducted in small towns and villages to spread awareness on Dravidian movement and its achievements.

Recalling the commitment of former chief minister Annadurai in renaming the state as Tamil Nadu, the CM said, “He came and attended the function for renaming the state despite doctors advising against it.

Speaking at the function, Anna asked what is the use of this life if I am not able to participate in a ceremony when the state is being named Tamil Nadu.”

“Today, I hear someone lamenting that we should not say Tamil Nadu,” the CM said, in a veiled reference to the remarks of Governor RN Ravi about how Tamizhagam would be a more appropriate name for the state than Tamil Nadu.

