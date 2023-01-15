Two darts hit wild tusker Karuppan but he escapes

By Express News Service

ERODE: The forest department’s efforts to catch the lone tusker, Karuppan, continued for the third day without yield, as the animal escaped to the forest again, despite being sedated twice. Officials, who do not want to administer an anaesthetic injection for the third time on the same day, said that they will keep the jumbo under surveillance.

For the past two months, Karuppan has been a constant threat to the villages in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli Forest Ranges under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve of Erode. The animal which escaped to the forest on Friday was spotted again at a sugarcane plantation in Eriyapuram village under Thalavadi Range on the same night. At 3.15 am on Saturday, officials rounded up the animal and gave the first anaesthetic injection, following which it fainted. Kumki elephants were brought and attempts to load Karuppan in a truck were going on when the animal got up and went into the forest, a forest official said.

The forest team followed the elephant and about an hour later, another anaesthetic injection was administered. However, the jumbo managed to escape the catch without fainting. As a third anaesthetic injection on the same day might be life-threatening, the elephant is kept under constant surveillance, he added. A total of 150 people including forest officials, forest veterinarians and staff were involved in efforts to catch the tusker.

