Coimbatore Corp to allocate spots for vendors across city

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) carrying out the Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) corridor works under the smart city projects in full swing, officials are planning to earmark sites for street vendors and parking spaces on Town Hall and Cross Cut road.

The number of street vendors in the city has been rising as a result of which pedestrian pathways have shrunk forcing people to walk on the roads. Also, with the rising number of street traders across the country, the Union government introduced an Act in 2016 directing local bodies to conducting a survey and regularise the vendors.

However, the CCMC was unable to do so due to the absence of an elected local body. Now, NMT corridor work in on at the cost of Rs 7.5 crores in 4 packages which include the Town Hall Road and the Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram.

Sources said CCMC will conduct a survey on the number of street vendors in the 100 wards and their location. As per the survey conducted in 2019, before the pandemic, CCMC had identified around 21,000 street vendors. The civic body is also planning on issuing new identity cards for all the street traders after completing the survey, added the sources.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the civic body is working with ATPOs (Assistant Town Planning Officer) and TPO to earmark spots for vendors, adding that the majority of the street vendors are in the central zone. “Vendor zonation will be carried out by the Town Planning and the police department officials. Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) gave approval.

But now, the City Health Officer (CHO) will inspect the spots and give the approval for street vending. Scouting out suitable spots for street vending & parking shall be carried out by the officials and the respective spots will be earmarked for street vendors without disrupting the public and pedestrian movement,” she added.

Once implemented, the vendors must carry out trade in only those earmarked spots and not in other areas. This shall be enforced with the help of the police department and the works for the survey and earmarking will begin after the Pongal festival to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, revealed Sharmila.

