Consider plea to open regional office for technical education directorate: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to consider a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Typewriting- Shorthand- Computer Institutes Association seeking the establishment of regional offices of technical education departments in all parts of Tamil Nadu.

The litigant Soma Sankar, who is the president of the association, stated in his public interest litigation (PIL) that to decentralise administration and ensure easy accessibility for the public, the state government formed new districts and opened regional offices for various departments across the state. The registration department and the directorates of school and collegiate education have joint director offices in several districts in the state, he pointed out.

Likewise, there is a need to open regional offices for the technical education directorate to cater to the needs of the people in southern districts, who may find it difficult to approach the Chennai office, Sankar said. The association had highlighted the said demand during the meetings held by the technical education directorate in 2018 and 2019 and sent representations to the authorities concerned, but the efforts ended in vain, he added.

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the government to consider the association's representation and disposed of the petition.

