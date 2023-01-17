Home States Tamil Nadu

Jallikattu: 2k bulls released in two days

Around 31 people, including tamers and owners, were injured during Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai

Published: 17th January 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Around 345 tamers took part and 877 bulls were released from the vadivasal of Palamedu jallikattu, which was flagged-off by Minister of Commercial Taxes P Moorthy. Around 31 people, including one journalist, bull tamers and owners, sustained injuries at the event. Among the injured, 10 were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. 

Spectators were seen thronging the venue by flouting rules. “Despite several restrictions, including a crowd limit of 300 and masking, the rules were flouted. Spectators climbed onto platforms, houses, and barricades to witness the event. The district administration could have properly enforced the restrictions,” said R Prabhakaran, a spectator. 

Tamilarasan of Chinna Patti, who tamed 23 bulls, emerged as the winner and was awarded a car. Mani of Palamedu won a bike after taming 19 bulls. Temple bull Rengarajapuram Karuppanasamy was selected as the best bull and the owner was awarded a bike. Another bull, Ramesh of Manooththu village, bagged the second spot. 

At the Avaniyapuram jallikattu in Madurai on Sunday, nearly 700 bulls and 250 tamers took part. 19 people were injured, of which 11 were referred to GRH for treatment. Vijay from Jaihindpuram, who tamed 28 bulls, was awarded a car. Tamers of Avaniyapuram stated that registration and availing tokens were an uphill task as it was online this year. 

610 bulls and 314 tamers participated in Periya Suriyur, which witnessed the first jallikattu for the year in Tiruchy. At the event, around 63 spectators and bull owners sustained minor injuries, of which 11 were referred to Tiruchy GH. Collector M Pradeep Kumar flagged off the event. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and former minister C Vijay Baskar were also present. 

Meanwhile, people are gearing up for Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday which will be flagged off by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. 

(With inputs from MS Thanaraj  @ Madurai and Nacchinarkkiniyan @ Tiruchy)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jallikattu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp