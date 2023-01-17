Madras HC sets aside penalty imposed on public information officer

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the legal principle that public orders can be construed only based on the language (words) used in the order itself and not by explanations subsequently given by the authority concerned, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently set aside the penalty of Rs 25,000 imposed on a public information officer for failing to furnish details to certain queries made by a man under Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.



Justice K Kumaresh Babu passed the order on a decade-old petition filed by public information officer Sakayaraj, challenging the punishment imposed on him by the Tamil Nadu Information Commission on September 11, 2012. According to the order, a man, Rajkumar had sought some information from Sakayaraj under the RTI Act on November 28, 2011.

The latter, in his reply the next month, furnished details for some of the queries and for remaining, Rajkumar was asked to approach the Pudukottai Tahsildar, with whom relevant records were available. Aggrieved by this, Rajkumar had complained to the commission, which held an inquiry and imposed a penalty on Sakayaraj along with a direction to furnish the other details.



The commission's counsel contended that Sakayaraj ought to have forwarded the queries to the tahsildar and should have directed him to furnish details, instead of asking Rajkumar to raise the issue with the authority. While hearing the case, the judge pointed out that this was not the reason based on which the commission had imposed the punishment.

"It is a well settled principle of law that the impugned order has to be sustained on the reasons on which it is made. The same cannot be improved by adducing reasons," the judge observed. Referring to a legal principle mentioned in a judgment passed by the Supreme Court in 1978, which was being followed by the top court and various high courts till date, the judge set aside Sakayaraj's punishment.

