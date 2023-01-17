SC boy in relationship with married woman beaten up by latter's kin in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 17-year-old SC boy from a village near Mathigiri was assaulted by a married woman’s family, with whom he was in a relationship. He was discharged from hospital on Monday.

According to police, the boy, who is a daily wage earner, was in a relationship with a 26-year-old married woman of the same village from Backward Class. On December 30, the two eloped, following which the woman’s husband lodged a missing complaint with Mathigiri police.

On Friday, the woman’s relatives received information that the two were in Anekkal in Karnataka, after which they went there, assaulted the boy and brought both of them back to the village. The boy suffered injuries on his back and was admitted to Hosur Government Hospital on Sunday. Mathigiri police said that both sides were not willing to lodge complaints.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson G Kalaivani said that they will hold inquiries. Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan said he would enquire why information wasn’t shared with the district child protection unit when the boy was admitted to the hospital. District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi was unavailable for comments.

KRISHNAGIRI: A 17-year-old SC boy from a village near Mathigiri was assaulted by a married woman’s family, with whom he was in a relationship. He was discharged from hospital on Monday. According to police, the boy, who is a daily wage earner, was in a relationship with a 26-year-old married woman of the same village from Backward Class. On December 30, the two eloped, following which the woman’s husband lodged a missing complaint with Mathigiri police. On Friday, the woman’s relatives received information that the two were in Anekkal in Karnataka, after which they went there, assaulted the boy and brought both of them back to the village. The boy suffered injuries on his back and was admitted to Hosur Government Hospital on Sunday. Mathigiri police said that both sides were not willing to lodge complaints. Child Welfare Committee chairperson G Kalaivani said that they will hold inquiries. Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan said he would enquire why information wasn’t shared with the district child protection unit when the boy was admitted to the hospital. District Child Protection Officer M Sivagandhi was unavailable for comments.