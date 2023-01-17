School teachers can claim only two incentives: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has held that a government school teacher can obtain only two incentives in their service period and cannot claim further incentives on the basis of higher educational qualifications.

The writ appeal was filed by assistant elementary educational officer of Dharmapuri against the single judge’s order dated August 21, 2015, which ordered payment of the third incentive to the panchayat union middle school teacher, C Nirmala, who claimed it after acquiring higher educational qualification.

While setting aside the single judge’s order, the division bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup quoted the full bench’s observations that as per policy of the government, a teacher for the entire period of service, shall be granted two incentives only.

“Therefore, there cannot be any dispute regarding the fact that a secondary grade teacher or BT assistant or post-graduate teacher, during the entire period of service as a teacher, is entitled to get only two incentive increments,” the judges noted.

