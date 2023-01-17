Thiruverumbur taluk still deprived of essential infrastructure

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite Thiruverumbur being granted taluk status a decade ago, it still is missing out on basic infrastructure, and social activists and residents have expressed their concern that no initiative has been taken despite multiple petitions filed with the authorities.

More than 400 industries in the district are located in Thiruverumbur, including Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Ordnance Factory Tiruchirapalli (OFT) and the Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project (HAPP), in addition to educational institutions like the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), National Institute of Technology (NIT), government polytechnic and ITI colleges.

Besides these, Thiruverumbur is also an important bus top on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway, and express buses travelling to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and other areas pass through this road. It was during the previous DMK regime that Thiruverumbur was recognised as a taluk, after several years of demands.

Since then, however, basic infrastructure like fire stations, government hospitals, bus stands, courts and sub-jails are yet to be set up in the taluk. Social activists and residents had petitioned the District Collectorate several times demanding adequate development schemes but to no avail. With the DMK back in power, expectations have been raised that these long-pending schemes will finally be brought to fruition.

A petition was also filed with Thiruverumbur MLA and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Makkal Valartchi Kuzhu leader Manithaneyam Anbazhagan said, "After our full efforts, we were happy that Thiruverumbur was recognized as a taluk. But after the upgradation, only the Primary Health Center at Thuvakudi was upgraded to a government hospital. But there aren't enough facilities in the hospital. Thus, people still go to Tiruchy MGMGH for all treatments."

"Since Thiruverumbur is an important area, thousands of vehicles ply this route. There is always traffic during peak hours. Hundreds of accidents take place on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur NH, in which many lose their lives. So a government hospital with all facilities is essential for this area. This will benefit people and reduce casualties," he added.

K Varun, a resident of Thiruverumbur said, "Thiruverumbur badly needs a fire station, since there are many factories here and it will help prevent fire accidents. Right now, the taluk has a bus shelter, but no bus stand. Many people are forced to stand here without adequate facilities. A bus stand should be constructed with sufficient seating.

This apart, all trains should stop at Thiruverumbur railway station." "Currently, Thiruverumbur is a ministerial constituency. We now hope that these improvement projects will come," he hoped. When contacted, Collector M Pradeep Kumar told TNIE,

"We made 10 demands for the constituency, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi delivered all 10, including the fire station. Also, we are going to take steps to upgrade the taluk government hospital."

