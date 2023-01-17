Thoothukudi: Deer rescued from sea leaves residents at sea

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen had safely rescued a four-year-old male sambar deer from the sea in the wee hours on Monday. The animal had eventually turned the public to Inigo Nagar fishing hamlet to spend their Kanum Pongal, who would otherwise go for entertainment parks and beaches.

The forest personnel who received the animal from the fishers left it into the Salikulam Reserve Forest at Ottapidaram in the afternoon. Sources said that the Inigo Nagar fisherman Jerome (57), sighted the sambar deer struggling at the sea around 6 am, even as he was returning from the Hare island.

Unable to rescue the deer alone, Jerome had called on three fellow fishermen from his hamlet who tied a rope at its horn and pulled it to the Inigo Nagar beach, said sources. Jerome told TNIE that he sighted the deer nearly half a nautical mile off Inigo Nagar beach at around 6 am. The deer was shivering and found to have been in the water for several hours.

He informed the presence of deer to Anthony Elizabethan, president of Punitha Anthoniyar therku meenavar sangam who called on the forest department, he said. The deer would have reached the Thoothukudi bay, through the Korampallam surplus channel, he alleged.

A fisherman Lathish who helped tie the animal said two other fishermen were injured by the deer during the rescue efforts. With the forest officials delayed to reach the Inigo Nagar beach to witness the rescue efforts, the arrival of the unusual animal to a beach had been whispered virally, inviting the public from nearby localities to the Inigo Nagar fishing hamlet.

A visitor said that he came only to have a glimpse of the wild animal, recovered unusually from the sea, not to buy fish. Otherwise, Inigo Nagar is one of the fish landing centres, where the public buy fish and crabs on other days.

"It is surprising to know that a deer was recovered from the sea", said Ruba, a woman visitor. The onlookers appreciated Jerome for his commendable efforts to rescue the animal in the midst, which helped a wild animal from the jaws of death.

A woman Valar who came to see the deer along with her children from Fatima Nagar told TNIE that she wondered how a deer was found in the sea waters. "Visiting Inigo Nagar to see the sambar deer became the Kanum Pongal for me, or otherwise I would have planned other destinations", she said.

Forest personnel wishing anonymity told TNIE that the sambar deer was a male aged 4-year-old, and 3 feet tall and weighed 250 kg. However, the fishermen had handled the animal safely in the waters, he lauded. The deer was left in the Salikulam RF along the Ottapidaram-Kovilpatti road. "It had minor injuries on the face. We will monitor the deer for another three days to ensure its safety and health", said the personnel.

THOOTHUKUDI: Fishermen had safely rescued a four-year-old male sambar deer from the sea in the wee hours on Monday. The animal had eventually turned the public to Inigo Nagar fishing hamlet to spend their Kanum Pongal, who would otherwise go for entertainment parks and beaches. The forest personnel who received the animal from the fishers left it into the Salikulam Reserve Forest at Ottapidaram in the afternoon. Sources said that the Inigo Nagar fisherman Jerome (57), sighted the sambar deer struggling at the sea around 6 am, even as he was returning from the Hare island. Unable to rescue the deer alone, Jerome had called on three fellow fishermen from his hamlet who tied a rope at its horn and pulled it to the Inigo Nagar beach, said sources. Jerome told TNIE that he sighted the deer nearly half a nautical mile off Inigo Nagar beach at around 6 am. The deer was shivering and found to have been in the water for several hours. He informed the presence of deer to Anthony Elizabethan, president of Punitha Anthoniyar therku meenavar sangam who called on the forest department, he said. The deer would have reached the Thoothukudi bay, through the Korampallam surplus channel, he alleged. A fisherman Lathish who helped tie the animal said two other fishermen were injured by the deer during the rescue efforts. With the forest officials delayed to reach the Inigo Nagar beach to witness the rescue efforts, the arrival of the unusual animal to a beach had been whispered virally, inviting the public from nearby localities to the Inigo Nagar fishing hamlet. A visitor said that he came only to have a glimpse of the wild animal, recovered unusually from the sea, not to buy fish. Otherwise, Inigo Nagar is one of the fish landing centres, where the public buy fish and crabs on other days. "It is surprising to know that a deer was recovered from the sea", said Ruba, a woman visitor. The onlookers appreciated Jerome for his commendable efforts to rescue the animal in the midst, which helped a wild animal from the jaws of death. A woman Valar who came to see the deer along with her children from Fatima Nagar told TNIE that she wondered how a deer was found in the sea waters. "Visiting Inigo Nagar to see the sambar deer became the Kanum Pongal for me, or otherwise I would have planned other destinations", she said. Forest personnel wishing anonymity told TNIE that the sambar deer was a male aged 4-year-old, and 3 feet tall and weighed 250 kg. However, the fishermen had handled the animal safely in the waters, he lauded. The deer was left in the Salikulam RF along the Ottapidaram-Kovilpatti road. "It had minor injuries on the face. We will monitor the deer for another three days to ensure its safety and health", said the personnel.