Two die in jallikattu in Madurai, Tiruchy, Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to kin

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Two men, including a bull tamer, were killed in two separate jallikattu events at Palamedu village near Madurai and Periya Suriyur village in Tiruchy, on Monday. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled their demise and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased.

At the Palamedu Jallikattu, the deceased, identified as R Aravind Raj of Madurai (26), tamed nine bulls in four rounds, securing the third position. During the fifth round, a bull jumped back into the vadivasal from the arena and gored the victim. Aravind sustained injuries on the abdomen.

The medical team rushed an unconscious Aravind to the Government Rajaji Hospital. The man succumbed to injuries, failing to respond to treatment.

In a separate incident, a spectator, M Aravind (26) of Kalamavur village in Pudukottai, was gored to death by a bull after entering the arena checkpoint at Tiruchy’s Periya Suriyur village. He was rushed to the GH but breathed his last without responding to treatment.

Around 345 tamers took part while 877 bulls were released from the vadivasal at Palamedu, which was flagged-off by Minister of Commercial Taxes P Moorthy.

Around 31 people, including one journalist, several bull tamers and owners, sustained injuries during the jalikattu at Palamedu. Among the injured, 10 were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Spectators said the spectators thronged the venue and flouted rules. “Despite several restrictions including a crowd limit of 300 and masking, the rules were flouted. Spectators climbed onto platforms, houses, and barricades to witness the event. The district administration could have properly enforced the restrictions,” said a spectator R Prabhakaran.

Tamilarasan of Chinna Patti, who tamed 23 bulls, emerged as the winner and was awarded a car. Mani of Palamedu won a bike after taming 19 bulls. Temple bull Rengarajapuram Karuppanasamy was selected as the best bull and the owner was awarded a bike. Another bull, Ramesh of Manooththu village, bagged the second spot.

At the Avaniyapuram jallikattu in Madurai on Sunday, nearly 700 bulls and 250 tamers took part. 19 people were injured, among which 11 were referred to GRH for treatment. Vijay from Jaihindpuram, who tamed 28 bulls, was awarded a car. Tamers of Avaniyapuram stated that registration and availing tokens were an uphill task as it was online this year.

610 bulls and 314 tamers participated in Periya Suriyur, which witnessed the first Jallikkattu for the year in Tiruchy. At Periya Suiyur village, around 63 spectators and bull owners sustained minor injuries, of which, 11 were referred to Tiruchy GH. Collector M Pradeep Kumar launched the event. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and former minister C Vijay Baskar were also present.

Meanwhile, people are gearing up for Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday which will be flagged off by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from Nacchinarkkiniyan @ Tiruchy)

