59 species of birds spotted at five wetlands

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 59 species of birds, including migratory birds, were spotted by the members of ROAR under the programme Wild Earthlings during their wetland bird walk, on the occasion of the Annual Pongal Bird Count (PBC) in the district on Tuesday.

Started in 2015, the Pongal Bird Count (PBC) is an initiative by the Tamil Birders Network to document the birds in the state. The event takes place every year during the days of Pongal. The checklist also comprises bird species spotted at different places, which would then be submitted to the eBird platform by bird watchers. According to S Vishnu Shankar, Program Manager, Wild Earthlings, as the migration happens during the winter season, people could spot migratory birds when they spot them during the event.



This year, the PBC takes place from January 15 to January 18. On account of PBC, the wetland Bird walk was held across Sengulam, Keelakulam, Kaanakulam, Vagaikulam, and Melakulam, in which 59 species of birds were spotted, including the migratory birds like Garganey, Yellow wagtail, and Rosy starling.

According to V Sharan, founder of the Wild Earthlings programme, the common birds that were spotted during the walks included the Grey Heron (more than 15 in number), Purple Heron (more than 10), Little Cormorant (more than 100), Pond Heron (more than 50) and Little Egret (more than 25). The team also spotted three River Terns in Sengulam lake after a few years.

P Jeganathan, one of the members of the Tamil Birders Network stated that through this initiative people learn to acknowledge the species of birds around them and appreciate nature. This would also develop the perspective of the need for conservation among people. "We also encourage people to observe if there are changes in the behaviour of birds," he said.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 59 species of birds, including migratory birds, were spotted by the members of ROAR under the programme Wild Earthlings during their wetland bird walk, on the occasion of the Annual Pongal Bird Count (PBC) in the district on Tuesday. Started in 2015, the Pongal Bird Count (PBC) is an initiative by the Tamil Birders Network to document the birds in the state. The event takes place every year during the days of Pongal. The checklist also comprises bird species spotted at different places, which would then be submitted to the eBird platform by bird watchers. According to S Vishnu Shankar, Program Manager, Wild Earthlings, as the migration happens during the winter season, people could spot migratory birds when they spot them during the event. This year, the PBC takes place from January 15 to January 18. On account of PBC, the wetland Bird walk was held across Sengulam, Keelakulam, Kaanakulam, Vagaikulam, and Melakulam, in which 59 species of birds were spotted, including the migratory birds like Garganey, Yellow wagtail, and Rosy starling. According to V Sharan, founder of the Wild Earthlings programme, the common birds that were spotted during the walks included the Grey Heron (more than 15 in number), Purple Heron (more than 10), Little Cormorant (more than 100), Pond Heron (more than 50) and Little Egret (more than 25). The team also spotted three River Terns in Sengulam lake after a few years. P Jeganathan, one of the members of the Tamil Birders Network stated that through this initiative people learn to acknowledge the species of birds around them and appreciate nature. This would also develop the perspective of the need for conservation among people. "We also encourage people to observe if there are changes in the behaviour of birds," he said.