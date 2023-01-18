Home States Tamil Nadu

59 species of birds spotted at five wetlands

Started in 2015, the Pongal Bird Count (PBC) is an initiative by the Tamil Birders Network to document the birds in the state.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Around 59 species of birds, including migratory birds, were spotted by the members of ROAR under the programme Wild Earthlings during their wetland bird walk, on the occasion of the Annual Pongal Bird Count (PBC) in the district on Tuesday.

Started in 2015, the Pongal Bird Count (PBC) is an initiative by the Tamil Birders Network to document the birds in the state. The event takes place every year during the days of Pongal. The checklist also comprises bird species spotted at different places, which would then be submitted to the eBird platform by bird watchers. According to S Vishnu Shankar, Program Manager, Wild Earthlings, as the migration happens during the winter season, people could spot migratory birds when they spot them during the event.

This year, the PBC takes place from January 15 to January 18. On account of PBC, the wetland Bird walk was held across Sengulam, Keelakulam, Kaanakulam, Vagaikulam, and Melakulam, in which 59 species of birds were spotted, including the migratory birds like Garganey, Yellow wagtail, and Rosy starling.

According to V Sharan, founder of the Wild Earthlings programme, the common birds that were spotted during the walks included the Grey Heron (more than 15 in number), Purple Heron (more than 10), Little Cormorant (more than 100), Pond Heron (more than 50) and Little Egret (more than 25). The team also spotted three River Terns in Sengulam lake after a few years.

P Jeganathan, one of the members of the Tamil Birders Network stated that through this initiative people learn to acknowledge the species of birds around them and appreciate nature. This would also develop the perspective of the need for conservation among people. "We also encourage people to observe if there are changes in the behaviour of birds," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp