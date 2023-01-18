Bulls steal show at Alanganallur Jallikattu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renowned jallikattu at Alanganallur on Tuesday, after Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar administered the oath to the tamers.

As many as 825 bulls were unleashed from the vadivasal for the event, in which 465 tamers took part. Only double-vaccinated tamers with RT-PCR negative certificates were allowed to participate after a health check-up. Bull owners could bring only one helper, who should also satisfy the requirement.

A total of 2,500 police personnel and 10 medical teams were deployed to the event venue.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Development Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon attended the event. Madras High Court judges B Pugalendhi, AD Jagadish Chandra, Sunder Mohan and Additional Advocate General (III) Veera Kathiravan also witnessed the event.

As per the customary ritual, Alanganallur Muniyandi Kovil bull, Ariyamalai Karuppasamy Kovil bull and Valasai Karuppan Kovil bull were unleashed from the vadivasal first (they should not be tamed). Following this, the other bulls were released. In the third round, bulls raised by former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, Tiruchy MLA Palaniyandi, VK Sasikala, actor Soori, Sri Lankan minister Senthil Thondaiman won.

Bulls raised by Sengarampatti (Melur) Selvarani, Deepthi from Anaiyur, Vedha from Madurai and Yogadharsini from Iyravadhanallur stole the show as participants could not tame the bulls.

Last year, 1,020 bulls took part in the event. This year, however, only 825 bulls were unleashed due to time constraint, though over 1,100 bulls had been registered for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said he was happy to have inaugurated the Alanganallur jallikattu as tamers and bulls take part in the event with great enthusiasm. He added that he would not be able to witness the entire competition. Asked about the state government’s plan to give a job to the family of Aravindraj, who lost his life at Palamedu jallikattu, the DMK minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin would take a decision in that matter.

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) State Nodal Officer SK Mittal said the district administration took special care to ensure rules and regulations are followed properly. A veterinary team of 11 members was in charge of the medical examination of bulls. Over 50 people, including spectators, sustained injuries. The injured were given first aid on the spot with the help of 108 ambulance staff and then taken to Primary Health Centre at Alanganallur. Ten were later sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. All participating bull owners were gifted with gold coins. Other prizes included grinders, gold rings, bicycles, television sets and other electronic devices.

Best tamers

First prize (car and cow): Abi Sithar from Poovandi (tamed 26 bulls)

Second prize (two-wheeler): Ajay from Sivaganga (tamed 20 bulls)

Third prize (motorcycle): Ranjith from Alanganallur (tamed 12 bulls)

Best bull owners

First prize (car and cow): Tamilselvam from Kaikurichi in Pudukottai (won last year as well)

Second prize (two-wheeler): MS Suresh from Pudukkottai

Third prize (motorcycle): Pattani Raja from Usilampatti

Boy hurt in lathi charge

Krishnagiri: A 12-year-old boy was injured on his head in a police lathicharge during a bull chase event in Athikanur on Tuesday. Police said over 5,000 people had gathered to witness the bulls run.

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the renowned jallikattu at Alanganallur on Tuesday, after Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar administered the oath to the tamers. As many as 825 bulls were unleashed from the vadivasal for the event, in which 465 tamers took part. Only double-vaccinated tamers with RT-PCR negative certificates were allowed to participate after a health check-up. Bull owners could bring only one helper, who should also satisfy the requirement. A total of 2,500 police personnel and 10 medical teams were deployed to the event venue. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Development Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon attended the event. Madras High Court judges B Pugalendhi, AD Jagadish Chandra, Sunder Mohan and Additional Advocate General (III) Veera Kathiravan also witnessed the event. As per the customary ritual, Alanganallur Muniyandi Kovil bull, Ariyamalai Karuppasamy Kovil bull and Valasai Karuppan Kovil bull were unleashed from the vadivasal first (they should not be tamed). Following this, the other bulls were released. In the third round, bulls raised by former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, Tiruchy MLA Palaniyandi, VK Sasikala, actor Soori, Sri Lankan minister Senthil Thondaiman won. Bulls raised by Sengarampatti (Melur) Selvarani, Deepthi from Anaiyur, Vedha from Madurai and Yogadharsini from Iyravadhanallur stole the show as participants could not tame the bulls. Last year, 1,020 bulls took part in the event. This year, however, only 825 bulls were unleashed due to time constraint, though over 1,100 bulls had been registered for the event. Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said he was happy to have inaugurated the Alanganallur jallikattu as tamers and bulls take part in the event with great enthusiasm. He added that he would not be able to witness the entire competition. Asked about the state government’s plan to give a job to the family of Aravindraj, who lost his life at Palamedu jallikattu, the DMK minister said Chief Minister MK Stalin would take a decision in that matter. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) State Nodal Officer SK Mittal said the district administration took special care to ensure rules and regulations are followed properly. A veterinary team of 11 members was in charge of the medical examination of bulls. Over 50 people, including spectators, sustained injuries. The injured were given first aid on the spot with the help of 108 ambulance staff and then taken to Primary Health Centre at Alanganallur. Ten were later sent to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment. All participating bull owners were gifted with gold coins. Other prizes included grinders, gold rings, bicycles, television sets and other electronic devices. Best tamers First prize (car and cow): Abi Sithar from Poovandi (tamed 26 bulls) Second prize (two-wheeler): Ajay from Sivaganga (tamed 20 bulls) Third prize (motorcycle): Ranjith from Alanganallur (tamed 12 bulls) Best bull owners First prize (car and cow): Tamilselvam from Kaikurichi in Pudukottai (won last year as well) Second prize (two-wheeler): MS Suresh from Pudukkottai Third prize (motorcycle): Pattani Raja from Usilampatti Boy hurt in lathi charge Krishnagiri: A 12-year-old boy was injured on his head in a police lathicharge during a bull chase event in Athikanur on Tuesday. Police said over 5,000 people had gathered to witness the bulls run.