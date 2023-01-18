Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Saramedu residents irked by increasing pet thefts

“On Sunday, a cat belonging to a resident at Thippu Nagar went missing. While the owner was searching for cat, it was found that two men were carrying the cat in a sack on a bike.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pet cats, cat, kitten

Image of cat used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Residents of Saramedu near Karumbukadai are worried at the rate in which pet animals, especially cats, are being stolen in the neighbourhood. On Tuesday, they lodged a complaint with Kuniyamuthur police, voicing suspicion about the involvement of vegetable vendors belonging to a particular community in the thefts.

“On Sunday, a cat belonging to a resident at Thippu Nagar went missing. While the owner was searching for cat, it was found that two men were carrying the cat in a sack on a bike. The men had come to the locality a few hours ago to sell vegetables,  When locals caught them, they freed the animal and apologized. They escaped  from the place before we could question them further. We have lodged a complaint with police,” said K Kaleel Rahman, who runs a tea stall at Saramedu.

According to Rahman, the vendors hail from Dindigul district and buy vegetables at the MGR market. “We suspect the pets are stolen because the particular community of people eat cat meat” Rahman said adding, “We urged the police to look into whether they use the pet animals for meat or sell them outside.”

An officer in Kuniyamuthur police station said they received a complaint over the phone and sent a team for inquiry. “The residents claim to have lost more than ten pets in recent months, and they accused a group of strangers who frequent the area to sell vegetables of stealing their pets. No formal complaint has been received yet, “he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp