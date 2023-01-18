Despite Madras HC order, illegal banners occupy public places in Tiruchy

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite the Madras High Court coming down heavily on illegal banners and hoardings, their installation at public spots in the city continues to be on the rise, say activists, demanding action. Even as sources pointed out no permission having been granted for the installation of banners and hoardings in the city so far this year, the public complain of such advertising material having illegally cropped up in several spots, including at Gandhi Market, Palakarai, Thillai Nagar, Thennur, Chathiram bus stand and Marakadai.

Motorists tend to get distracted by it, thereby making them come in the way of danger, they added. Further, such advertisement boards are hung on electric poles and placed on street platforms, to the annoyance of the public, they said.

While activists mention of having urged the authorities concerned and the police for legal action against such violators, they claim their requests to have only fallen in deaf ears. RA Kishorekumar, an advocate and district secretary of Makkal Needhi Maiam (Tiruchy South), said, "Banners are increasingly being placed not only at roads but also in streets.

Those banners put up by politicians are not removed for months. They have become a permanent feature in certain prime pockets. Corporation officials and the police are afraid and fail to take action on it." "I have already filed a public interest litigation in this regard. Officials come forward to take action only when a major mishap occurs from its installation," he added.

P Ayyarappan of Tiruchy, an activist, said, "Several firms set up banners on medians or hang them on roadside poles. This causes inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians by hindering their visibility. Most banners do not have the government emblem.

The police should inspect this and take legal action against violators." When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr R Vaithinathan said, "We do not always allow (installation of) banners. When they are put up we remove them and impose fines."

