EPS, OPS pay tributes to MGR on birth anniversary but avoid each other

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Tuesday paid homage to party founder MG Ramachandran on the latter’s birth anniversary but kept their distance from each other. While Palaniswami garlanded the MGR statue at AIADMK headquarters, Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the MGR statue near Spencer Buildings on Anna Salai.

Meanwhile, VK Sasikala paid homage to MGR at his memorial in T Nagar and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran paid tributes to MGR at his statue at Kottakuppam in Villupuram. Palaniswami, who was given a rousing reception at the party headquarters, also distributed sweets to cadre.

On occasion, he presented a cheque for `10 lakh to the family of the late N Chandrasekharan, who was in charge of the AIADMK office in New Delhi for 38 years. Palaniswami also handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family of S Chellappan of Madurantakam, a functionary who died while doing party work. Palaniswami also cut a 106-kg cake to mark the birth anniversary of MGR and distributed it to cadre and released a book on MGR, written by AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary S Kalaipunithan.

Panneerselvam paid homage to the MGR statue on Anna Road and honoured 17 authors of books on MGR during a function at Ramavaram gardens. Asked whether the situation would turn conducive for unity in the party, Panneerselvam said: “I am not an autocrat. If we come together, there is a future for us.” Asked whether he hoped to get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court, he said: “It’s in the hands of the Almighty.”

Answering reporters’ queries, VK Sasikala targeted the DMK government for failing to fulfil electoral promises and the “shortcomings” in procuring sugarcane. On one-nation-one-poll, Sasikala said: “It’s a decision to be taken at national level. TN alone can’t take a decision on this.” Answering a question, she said that by constantly engaging in confrontation with the Centre, TN government would not be able to deliver good governance. Sasikala also exuded confidence that the AIADMK would be unified soon.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid her respects to MGR by garlanding the statue of MGR on Anna Road. Asked about the AIADMK remaining a divided party, she said: “... MGR launched his party with good dreams. Leaders of that party should function unitedly. It is my personal opinion.”

