Former MLA K Raviarunan demands government to regulate mining

Published: 18th January 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Former Tenkasi MLA K Raviarunan has demanded the state government to regulate the uncontrolled mining of stone quarries and its transportation of minerals to Kerala so as to increase revenue and save natural resources in the district on Tuesday. Raviarunan alleged that the water resources department has instructed its officials to grant permission to more quarries.

"The stone quarries located in Tenkasi district are involved deep mining, violating the government rules and aggressively transported large amount of minerals to Kerala in a short span of time. Most of the trucks have transit pass to the neighbouring state for only two units but they transport minerals up to 15 units. Due to this, the government is losing its revenue for around 13 units of mineral on each overloaded trucks heading towards Kerala," he claimed.

Raviarunan said the regulation of mining can help the state earn more revenue. "The department should conduct a survey in all quarries of Tenkasi district using drones as it did in Tirunelveli district to find out the violations of the quarries," he added.

