Home States Tamil Nadu

Four held in attempt to murder in Tirunelveli

Four persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a 35-year-old man by hurling a country-made bomb on Monday.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Four persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a 35-year-old man by hurling a country-made bomb on Monday. The police identified the prime suspect as Poolithurai, a resident of the town area. Sources said the victim of the attack, Ayyappan, and his friend Kalai had parked their two-wheeler in front of a hotel near the Thondar Sannathi area to have their dinner.

During that time, Poolitheven and his three relatives arrived in a car and hurled a country-made bomb intending to kill Ayyappan. However, Ayyappan and Kalai escaped from them and took refuge in the town police station. The sickle-wielding gang, led by Poolithevan, who chased the duo for some distance fled from the scene. However, the police managed to nab them in two hours and seized their car. Poolithevan attempted to kill Ayyappan suspecting that the latter was in a relationship with his wife," said sources.

In another incident, Muneerpallam police arrested seven persons--four 19-year-old and two 23-year-old persons-- for allegedly hacking  a man, Krishnan alias Kittusami (55), to death in Navaneethakrishnan temple premises in Melaseval on January 15. "The accused persons were identified by the police as Kombaiah, Chellakutti alias Durai, Balachandru, Parpanathan, Arun Isakkipandi, Mariappan and Ayyappan. They murdered Krishnan for raising objection to their boozing session on the temple's compound wall," said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp