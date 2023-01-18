Four held in attempt to murder in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Four persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a 35-year-old man by hurling a country-made bomb on Monday. The police identified the prime suspect as Poolithurai, a resident of the town area. Sources said the victim of the attack, Ayyappan, and his friend Kalai had parked their two-wheeler in front of a hotel near the Thondar Sannathi area to have their dinner.

During that time, Poolitheven and his three relatives arrived in a car and hurled a country-made bomb intending to kill Ayyappan. However, Ayyappan and Kalai escaped from them and took refuge in the town police station. The sickle-wielding gang, led by Poolithevan, who chased the duo for some distance fled from the scene. However, the police managed to nab them in two hours and seized their car. Poolithevan attempted to kill Ayyappan suspecting that the latter was in a relationship with his wife," said sources.



In another incident, Muneerpallam police arrested seven persons--four 19-year-old and two 23-year-old persons-- for allegedly hacking a man, Krishnan alias Kittusami (55), to death in Navaneethakrishnan temple premises in Melaseval on January 15. "The accused persons were identified by the police as Kombaiah, Chellakutti alias Durai, Balachandru, Parpanathan, Arun Isakkipandi, Mariappan and Ayyappan. They murdered Krishnan for raising objection to their boozing session on the temple's compound wall," said sources.

