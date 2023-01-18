Govt tribal school teachers to be suspended if kids perform poorly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tribal welfare department recently asked teachers of over 320 Government Tribal Residential Schools and eight Ekalvya Model Residential schools to provide special coaching to Class 10,11 and 12 students performing poorly in revision tests. Teachers will be suspended if the students perform poorly compared to the last year, according to a communique sent by the tribal welfare department director to headmasters.

The letter came after the department received flak after the pass percentage of students in public exams was less compared to government schools. There are more than 30,000 students in schools functioning under the department.

According to the letter, students with poor performances should be divided into groups and given special coaching to ensure they pass the examinations. “The teachers should approach the parents or guardians, ahead of the special coaching. They should be asked to ensure that the students attend these classes. Teachers who show good results will be awarded by the minister,” said the letter.

Teachers must ensure Class 10 and 12 students are aware of the entrance examinations to higher education institutions and are given the necessary support. Students should be tracked till they join higher education institutions in the next academic year. “Awareness should be raised about NEET, CLAT, and JEE. Details of the students applying for these examinations should be sent to the directorate. Moreover, more students from the tribal welfare schools should be encouraged to join medical courses under the 7.5% quota for government school students,” it added.

