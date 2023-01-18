Include schemes and incentives for MSMEs in upcoming budget: TN Chamber

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The TN Chamber has put forth a demand for a long-term sustainable model for the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) for its growth in the ensuing Union Budget 2023-2024, considering the current economic uncertainty, soaring commodity prices, and raw material supply disruptions.



In a release, Dr N Jegatheesan, President of TN Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said there are over 63 million MSMEs recruiting over 110 million people staggered across services and in manufacturing, which contributes nearly 30% to the GDP, 45% to employment opportunities and nearly 50% to the country's total exports. "The MSME sector involves creating things and services that improve and add value to people's lives across the country, especially in rural areas.

The ensuing Budget has high expectations for the MSME sector, which has endured persistent hardships and certainly requires a lot more for survival. Access to finance has always been an issue for MSMEs and this is a major hindrance to the growth of the sector. As MSMEs do not have sufficient assets to surrender as collateral, lenders cannot analyse their requests.

The other major challenges faced by this sector viz., lack of technical skills, infrastructure, low-budget R&D, insufficient use of information technology, ineffective marketing strategies, and failure to identify the target audience for marketing. There are several other regulatory issues that make the sector more uncompetitive among others, including filing many returns in tax compliance, pollution and labour laws that resulted in high costing on low capital," he said.



Observing that MSMEs require schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Services (ECLGS) to tide over the challenging times and meet capital needs, Dr Jegatheesan further stated that the MSME sector expects to reduce interest for late payment of GST from 18% to 12% and hope for a reduction in the IT rates to a maximum of 25% for partnership firms, LLPs and proprietary concerns.

"The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme may also be extended to the manufacturing sector of MSMEs to boost exports. Trade Receivables Discounting System (TreDS) facility ought to be extended to cover more MSMEs with certain concessions. As the flow of funds to the MSME sector is interrupted due to delayed payments provisions to settle the payments, faster and easier lines of credit for the sector are also expected," he added.



"In order to encourage and give a fillip to the MSME sector to improve their productivity and quality, the union government should take necessary remedial measures, by announcing more incentives and benefits and by introducing new policies that offer aid to provide industrial land at a reduced cost, utility subsidies and also improving easy access to finance for this sector. However, will the expectations of the MSME sector be considered and fulfilled in the ensuing Budget 2023 -24 is still a question that remains," added Dr N Jegatheesan.

