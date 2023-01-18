Madras HC stops auction of Kumbakonam RDO's vehicle

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently stayed the auction of the official vehicle of Kumbakonam RDO over non-payment of compensation to a man whose land was acquired for a road project in 2010.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the interim order on the revision petitions filed by special tahsildar (land acquisition) of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project of Thanjavur, against the orders of the Principal Sub Court of Kumbakonam dated October 10, 2022.

The facts of the case were that a land, which measured around 2,260 sq ft, was acquired by the government from R Swaminathan for a road project at a value of Rs 42 per sq ft in 2010. But the compensation amount was later enhanced by the sub court to Rs 168 per sq ft in 2016.

While the government is taking steps to file an appeal before the high court against the enhancement of compensation, the sub court passed orders on the execution petition by attaching the movable properties including the official vehicle of revenue divisional office of Kumbakonam and the auction of the vehicle was scheduled to take place on January 10, 2023. This prompted the government to file the revision petitions.

The additional advocate general argued that the land acquisition was undertaken by the special tahsildar (land acquisition) but the execution proceedings have been initiated against the RDO, who is in no way connected with the acquisition.

Hearing the same, Justice Pugalendhi ordered an interim stay and adjourned the case for two weeks.

