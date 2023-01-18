Man set on fire dies, friend arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A pavement sleeper who was set ablaze on Saturday night at Singanallur died in the CMCH on Tuesday. Police arrested his friend, and booked case against the staff of a fuel outlet for selling diesel to the accused in a bottle.

The victim, identified as M Suresh (30) from Sivakasi, works as a helper in construction sites and stays on a platform in Ramanujam Nagar. On Saturday around 9 pm, Suresh fell asleep after consuming alcohol with other workers when someone poured fuel on him and set him on fire. Locals put off the fire and rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He suffered 90% burns and succumbed on Tuesday.

Police arrested K Subramani (53) a native of Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district who stayed with Suresh. According to police, Suresh had stolen money from Subramani to buy alcohol. After he dozed off, Subramani bought diesel from a nearby fuel outlet and used to set Suresh on fire.

Subsequently to the arrest, Singanallur police on Tuesday booked a case against the cashier and pump operator in the fuel outlet for selling diesel in a bottle. The two were booked under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and the provisions of the Petroleum Act.

After the series of Molotov cocktail hurling incidents in September 2022, city police directed fuel stations not to sell fuel in cans or bottles.

COIMBATORE: A pavement sleeper who was set ablaze on Saturday night at Singanallur died in the CMCH on Tuesday. Police arrested his friend, and booked case against the staff of a fuel outlet for selling diesel to the accused in a bottle. The victim, identified as M Suresh (30) from Sivakasi, works as a helper in construction sites and stays on a platform in Ramanujam Nagar. On Saturday around 9 pm, Suresh fell asleep after consuming alcohol with other workers when someone poured fuel on him and set him on fire. Locals put off the fire and rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He suffered 90% burns and succumbed on Tuesday. Police arrested K Subramani (53) a native of Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district who stayed with Suresh. According to police, Suresh had stolen money from Subramani to buy alcohol. After he dozed off, Subramani bought diesel from a nearby fuel outlet and used to set Suresh on fire. Subsequently to the arrest, Singanallur police on Tuesday booked a case against the cashier and pump operator in the fuel outlet for selling diesel in a bottle. The two were booked under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and the provisions of the Petroleum Act. After the series of Molotov cocktail hurling incidents in September 2022, city police directed fuel stations not to sell fuel in cans or bottles.