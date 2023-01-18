Home States Tamil Nadu

Not allowed to take part in Pongal, say Puliyakulam SCs

Published: 18th January 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: People from Scheduled Caste and Most Backward Class at Puliyakulam village near Pennagaram are at loggerheads after the former alleged they were not allowed to take part in temple rituals organised as part of Pongal. Revenue officials and police said the situation has been resolved.

According to K Krishnamoorthy (31), who belongs to Scheduled Caste, 260 families live in the village, from which 200 families belong to MBC,  50 belong to SC and the rest are from BC. “During Pongal, the idol of Saakiyappan, worshipped by SCs,  and Selliammal, worshipped by BC and MBC families, is taken in a procession together and placed at the Mandu Mariyamman temple.

But this year, the idol of Selliammal was taken out without waiting for Saakiyappan’s idol. We were not allowed to place Saakiyappan’s idol inside the temple. We were not even allowed to participate in other rituals.” Krishnamoorthy said that five months ago, SC people won the auction for three acres of farm land competing with caste Hindus and this could have upset them. K Chinnasamy (61), a caste Hindu, however rejected the allegations. He said some rituals for Saakiyappan will be followed only once in five years. He added that auction was a non-issue.

Revenue department officials said that there was no law and order issue in the village, but admitted there was an issue related to the temple festival. Dharmapuri Collector K Shanthi was unavailable for comments. Superintendent of Police N Stephen Jesubatham said the issue was solved by both parties. A peace committee may be convened within a few days and 20 police personnel have been deployed there, he added.

TAGS
Scheduled Caste Pongal
