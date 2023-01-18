Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice on plea against shifting sub registrar office

The litigant P Vijayakumari, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the above office was constructed by the British in 1914 and has been functioning in the same building for the past 108 years.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against shifting of a sub-registrar office in Sindhupatti of Madurai.

The litigant P Vijayakumari, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the above office was constructed by the British in 1914 and has been functioning in the same building for the past 108 years. The office has been benefiting the people of nearly 33 village panchayats, she added.

However, the registration department passed a GO in October last year changing the jurisdiction of sub-registrar offices, citing administrative reasons. Through the said G.O., the jurisdiction of the Sindhupatti sub-registrar office was changed and the 33 village panchayats were brought under four different sub-registrar offices in Chellampatti, Thirumangalam, Elumalai and Usilampatti, without hearing public opinion, Vijayakumari alleged.

The Sindhupatti office was also shifted to a rental building in Chellampatti, which might cause unnecessary expenditure to the government, she added. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp