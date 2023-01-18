Notice on plea against shifting sub registrar office

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently issued notice to the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against shifting of a sub-registrar office in Sindhupatti of Madurai.

The litigant P Vijayakumari, an advocate from Madurai, submitted that the above office was constructed by the British in 1914 and has been functioning in the same building for the past 108 years. The office has been benefiting the people of nearly 33 village panchayats, she added.

However, the registration department passed a GO in October last year changing the jurisdiction of sub-registrar offices, citing administrative reasons. Through the said G.O., the jurisdiction of the Sindhupatti sub-registrar office was changed and the 33 village panchayats were brought under four different sub-registrar offices in Chellampatti, Thirumangalam, Elumalai and Usilampatti, without hearing public opinion, Vijayakumari alleged.

The Sindhupatti office was also shifted to a rental building in Chellampatti, which might cause unnecessary expenditure to the government, she added. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar issued notice and adjourned the case for two weeks.

