Over 40K tourists use Poompuhar ferry service in three days

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Bringing relief to the pandemic blues, the Poompuhar shipping boat service has picked up pace during the pongal season. Many hotels have also reported increasing footfall in the months of December and January.

Sources said as many as 13,400 tourists used the ferry service on Sunday, 14,200 on Monday and 13,100 on Tuesday. The business has returned to pre-Covid times with nearly 2,53,000 tourists making use of the ferry service in December alone, he added.



Three boats, Vivekananda, Pothigai and Guhan, are operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from the boat jetty to Vivekananda rock. In view of Pongal, the service starts as early as 6 am.

Kanniyakumari Hotels Owners Association Secretary C Rajesh told TNIE that not only the occupancy of the hotels were full, but the business of eateries, tourist vehicles among others have returned to normalcy. A fancy shop owner, A Yoosuf, said many Ayyappa devotees were also arriving in the district. The business was better than expected, he added.

