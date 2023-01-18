PWD to restore, rehabilitate canals in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: One of the frequent issues faced by farmers in Madurai every season is the inadequate water flow to the tail-end areas through canals. In order to resolve this issue, the PWD department has floated multiple tenders for rehabilitating the branch canals and main canals in Alanganallur, Thirumanglam, and Chellampatti areas in Madurai.



According to the tenders floated by the PWD Periyar Vaigai basin circle, restoration and rehabilitation works are to be carried out in the distributary channels in Periyar Main Canal from LS 10.00 km to 27.00 km in Alanganallur block, T Vadipatti Block and Madurai West Block in T Vadipatti taluk and Madurai North taluk. Distributary channels in the third branch canal and fourth branch canal of Periyar Main Canal in Alanganallur Block, Madurai East and Madurai West Block in T Vadipatti taluk and Madurai North taluk, both the works are to be carried out at a total cost of Rs 29.34 crore.



Rehabilitation works will also be carried out in the Thirumangalam Extension Main Canal of Thirumangalam Main Canal in Chellampatti and Thirumangalam Blocks of Usilampatti and Thirumangalam taluk. Thirumangalam Main Canal in Therkkar Sub basin of Chellampatti and Thirumangalam Blocks in Usilampatti and Thirumangalam taluk. In Branch Canal Vl of Thirumangalam Main Canal in Therkkar Sub-basin of Chellampatti Blocks in Usilampatti taluk, all three works are to be carried out at a total cost of Rs 32.07 crore.



The lining of the Distributary Channels of Periyar Main Canal from LS 30.40 km to 47.00 km in Alanganallur Block, Madurai East, and Madurai West Block in T Vadipatti taluk, Madurai North taluk, and Madurai East taluk are to be carried out at the cost of Rs 17.51 crore.



Apart from these, the rehabilitation of Sellur Tank for public utilisation in Madurai North taluk is to be carried out at the cost of Rs 4.59 crore, and the rehabilitation and upgradation of Vandiyur Tank for public use in Madurai East Taluk is to be carried out at the cost of Rs 2.53 crore. Both the tanks are to be enforced with rocky banks and installed with lights in the bunt.

Official sources stated that following the tender process which will conclude by January 25, all the works will be carried out in a paced manner in Madurai.



Appreciating the department for restoration and rehabilitation works, farmers from the Thirumangalam area urged the PWD department to complete the works before the next cultivation season, so that water can reach the tail-end area without any hindrance.

