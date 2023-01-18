Tenkasi: Sanitary workers boycott work as panchayat chairman's husband slap two of them

By Express News Service

TENKASI: All 57 sanitary workers of Alangulam town boycotted en masse cleanliness work alleging that the husband of the town panchayat chairperson slapped two workers while on duty on Monday night. The workers also filed a complaint with the Alangulam police in this connection on Tuesday.

In their complaint, the workers, M Isakkimuthu and P Ajitkumar said the Chairperson Sudha's husband Mohanlal abused them with unparliamentary words and pushed them into a thorn-bush besides slapping them on the face.

"We were collecting garbage in Alangulam vegetable market around 9.30 pm and brought the same to land in the Parambu area as instructed by the Chairperson and the Executive Officer (EO) of town panchayat. When we began dumping the garbage, Mohanlal arrived at the spot and abused us, and claimed that the dumping place was his patta land. Despite our explanation, he slapped us and snatched our cell phones," they said in their petition.

"Mohanlal returned our cell phones after some time and advised us to meet him at his house on Tuesday," they said, demanding the police to initiate legal action against Mohanlal. In the video footage that went viral last month, Mohanlal was seen quarrelling with the EO Poothapandi on the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi highway road stating that he was representing his wife Sudha.

He was also seen forcing the sanitary workers not to work. In another video, Mohanlal was seen sitting inside the panchayat office and holding a discussion with two persons. After the AIADMK councillors' complaint, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration ordered an inquiry into the content of those videos.

