Thirukadaiyur rekla race held after four-year hiatus

The races were conducted in the national highway between the points of Thirukadaiyur and Tharangambadi.

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: After a gap of four years, rekla race were held at Thirukadaiyur in the district on Kaanum Pongal, with over a hundred bullock and horse carts participating in six categories. Banned after a litigation was filed in the Madras High Court three years ago, the rekla race resumed this year after meetings were conducted successfully.

The races were conducted in the national highway between the points of Thirukadaiyur and Tharangambadi. The bullock cart races were held in morning and the horse cart races in the afternoon. Around 60 bullock carts participated in the races in three categories according to their sizes such as small, middle and large bovines.

The bullock carts covered a distance of six km from Thirukadaiyur and Ananthamangalam Similarly, around 55 horse carts participated in the races in three categories according to their sizes such as small, medium and large horses.

The horse carts covered a distance of eight km from Thirukadaiyur and Tharangambadi. The ban was sought after a petitioner after a spectator was gored to death by a bullock in 2019. The petitioner also pointed that conducting the races in the national highway was a hindrance to vehicles, especially ambulances. The races did not take place for three years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

This year, however, the races were allowed, and saw participants from districts like Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Cuddalore and Tiruvarur. Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan flagged off the races, and was participated in by large crowds numbering in the thousands.

Police were deployed along the highway to prevent any untoward incidents. At least two jockeys were injured in collision between the racing carts. The racers were awarded cash prizes for their victories in the respective categories.

