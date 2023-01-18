TN Governor says he referred to State as 'Tamizhagam' in historical, cultural context

By PTI

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday asserted that he referred to the State as 'Tamizhagam' in a historical and cultural context and construing it as a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is 'erroneous' and 'far-fetched'.

In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connection between the two places, Ravi said he referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'.

"In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in a historical-cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression," Ravi said in a press note issued by Raj Bhavan.

ALSO READ | Stalin takes veiled swipe at Guv Ravi over his comment on state name

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," he said.

ALSO READ | DMK suspends party orator for derogatory speech against Guv RN Ravi

The event, a month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connection of Tamil people with Kashi, concluded recently.

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday asserted that he referred to the State as 'Tamizhagam' in a historical and cultural context and construing it as a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is 'erroneous' and 'far-fetched'. In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connection between the two places, Ravi said he referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'. "In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in a historical-cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression," Ravi said in a press note issued by Raj Bhavan. ALSO READ | Stalin takes veiled swipe at Guv Ravi over his comment on state name "An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," he said. ALSO READ | DMK suspends party orator for derogatory speech against Guv RN Ravi The event, a month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connection of Tamil people with Kashi, concluded recently.