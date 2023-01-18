Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor says he referred to State as 'Tamizhagam' in historical, cultural context

The event, a month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connection of Tamil people with Kashi, concluded recently.

Published: 18th January 2023 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday asserted that he referred to the State as 'Tamizhagam' in a historical and cultural context and construing it as a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is 'erroneous' and 'far-fetched'.

In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connection between the two places, Ravi said he referred to the word 'Tamizhagam'.

"In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in a historical-cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a more appropriate expression," Ravi said in a press note issued by Raj Bhavan.

ALSO READ | Stalin takes veiled swipe at Guv Ravi over his comment on state name

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched. Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," he said.

ALSO READ | DMK suspends party orator for derogatory speech against Guv RN Ravi

The event, a month-long festival celebrating the age-old cultural connection of Tamil people with Kashi, concluded recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Tamizhagam
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp