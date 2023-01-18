Two die in manjuvirattu; man tames 26 bulls to win car in Alanganallur

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA/PUDUKKOTTAI/MADURAI: Two spectators were gored to death in two separate manjuvirattu events held in Siravayal of Sivaganga and K Rayavaram of Pudukkottai, while Poovanthi Abi Sithar of Sivaganga won the CM’s prize for taming the most number of bulls in Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 52-year-old spectator was gored to death outside the arena during the manjuvirattu held near Tirupattur of Sivaganga district. Boominathan of Sukkampatti of Madurai was rushed to Karaikudi GH where he succumbed to his injuries.

Around 130 tamers, owners and spectators were injured in the event. Around 190 bulls took part in the event held on a 200-acre open land. In the second incident, U Ganesan (50), a spectator from Puthuvayal of Sivaganga district, was gored to death at the manjuvirattu at K Rayavaram in Arimalam union of Pudukkottai district. Sources said only 218 of 247 registered bulls were allowed to take part in the event.

About 825 bulls and 465 tamers took part in the renowned Alanganallur jallikattu inaugurated by youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. Poovanthi Abi Sithar (Sivaganga district), who won the first prize by dominating 26 bulls, was given a brand new car on behalf of Chief Minister M K Stalin and a milch cow.

Similarly, a star bull that dodged tamers also won its owner, Pudukkottai Kaikkurichi Tamilselvan, a car and a cow. In another jallikattu event at Vanniyanviduthi in Pudukottai, around 290 tamers entered the arena to take on 542 bulls. At least 25 were injured during the event.

(With inputs from Vignesh V from Sivaganga, Nacchinarkkiniyan from Pudukkottai and Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam from Madurai).

