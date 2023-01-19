Home States Tamil Nadu

23-year-old bull tamer injured at jallikattu in Karur dies

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 23-year-old bull tamer, who was being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy city for the grievous injuries he sustained at the jallikattu at Ratchandar Thirumalai in Karur the previous day, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the deceased.Sivakumar, son of Palanisami of Pallapatti, was one among the 375 bull tamers who took part in the 61st annual jallikattu at Ratchandar Thirumalai near Kulithlai on Tuesday. After taming two bulls in the first round, he qualified for the second round.

At the end of the second round, he was resting near the barbed fence due to exhaustion when a bull that was released from the vadivaasal knocked him down. Sustaining grievous injuries, particularly to the right eye, he was admitted to MGMGH, sources said.

Failing to respond to treatment, Sivakumar died on Wednesday.A total of 59 people were injured in the jallikattu at Ratchandar Thirumalai, which included 25 bull tamers and 18 spectators. Sivakumar was among them.

