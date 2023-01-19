Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple killed in blast at cracker shop in Dindigul

On Tuesday evening, the neighbours heard an explosion at Jayaraman’s store and saw that the entire building had collapsed.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:35 AM

The building that collapsed after a firecracker explosion at Sempatti in Dindigul on Tuesday night | express

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 40-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife died in a firecracker blast at their cracker shop in Sempatti on Tuesday.Sources said Jayaraman and Nagarani were living with two daughters and a son on the first floor of Jayaraman’s cracker shop. “Jayaraman, the west district secretary of Hindu Munnani, ran a shop named Sri Madurai Meenakshi Amman for 10 years.

On Tuesday evening, the neighbours heard an explosion at Jayaraman’s store and saw that the entire building had collapsed. A shopping complex and a house nearby also collapsed. Over 30 firemen arrived at the spot and put out the fire in a three-hour operation. However, they failed to save Jayaraman and his wife in time. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble later. The couple’s children, who were playing at a neighbour’s house, escaped the explosion.

A team led by Superintendent of Police V Baskaran came to the spot, witnessed the rescue operation and inquired about the incident. Sempatti police registered a case and an investigation is on.Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy also came to the spot and extended his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

