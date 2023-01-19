Cuddalore: ‘Denied’ darshan at Nataraja temple during abhishekam, woman stages protest

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Alleging dikshithars are stopping devotees from entering Nataraja temple through kanagasabhai for darshan during abhishekam, a woman staged protest in front of the temple on Monday. However, dikshithars have denied the allegation and said that some people are provoking her.

According to a source from Chidambaram, Lakshmi alias Jayasheela (36), of Old Bhuvanagiri Road in Chidambaram, came to Nataraja Temple on Monday and tried enter for darshan through kanagasabhai. Since the entrance was closed, she inquired with the dikshithars, who told her that they are not allowing anyone inside at the time as abhishekam was taking place.

“Jayasheela sat in protest and raised slogans demanding to permit her for darshan,” said the source. Based on information, police rushed to the spot and held talks with her. Chidambaram sub division DSP B Ragubathi also came and pacified her. “She then went to Chidambaram Town police station and gave a complaint stating that dikshithars were only allowing entry through kanagasabhai after paying money. She also alleged that HR&CE officials are not in temple regularly to monitor the activities,” the source added.

“Since it’s not a criminal issue and the order regarding this was issued by HR&CE, we asked her to approach the respective department officials,” said a senior police official handling the case. HR&CE department officials said no complaint was received over the issue.

Meanwhile, podhu dikshithars denied the allegation and said she was creating issues intentionally. “A dikshithar, who was unhappy with other dikshithars, is behind her and provoking her,” alleged a dikshithar source from Nataraja Temple.

