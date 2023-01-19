Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC assesses property value of AIADMK ex-MLA Baskar

On Wednesday, a team of DVAC officials assessed the documents recovered in August and verified the amount of assets through the aide of revenue and PWD staff as part of the investigation.

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar’s property values were assessed by officials of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday.Around five months ago, the DVAC, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M Ramachandiran, raided the residences and businesses owned by Baskar.

The DVAC had conducted a comprehensive search in over 30 locations in Namakkal, Madurai and Tiruppur, where they recovered over Rs 14.96 lakh in cash and over 214 documents, which mentioned that Baskar and his wife B Uma had amassed Rs 4.72 crore during his two terms as an MLA. On Wednesday, a team of DVAC officials assessed the documents recovered in August and verified the amount of assets through the aide of revenue and PWD staff as part of the investigation.

