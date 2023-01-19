Home States Tamil Nadu

Kin refuses to receive body of slain temple worker; Annamalai expresses shock

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Annamalai expressed shock over the killing of Krishnan on his Twitter handle.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Family members of the Melaseval Navaneethakrishnan temple worker, who was murdered inside the temple premises, continued their protest for the fourth day, refusing to receive his body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

The temporary temple worker Krishnan was hacked to death by a seven-member gang on Sunday as he opposed the latter in drinking liquor on the temple premises. The Munneerpallam police arrested the accused persons. However, the kin of Krishnan continued their protest, refusing to receive his body, and demanding compensation and a government job for their family. "As Krishnan is the fourth person from his BC community to have been killed in the last two years by a particular MBC community's people, tension prevails in the villages, where both the community people are residing. The Tirunelveli city and rural police have deployed police personnel to safeguard the statues of both the community leaders and avoid any untoward incidents in the coming days," said the sources.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Annamalai expressed shock over the killing of Krishnan on his Twitter handle. "The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, which is supposed to prevent irregularities and illegal activities in temples, is aiming only at the hundi collection of the temple and is not providing basic amenities and security for its workers. The state-run liquor shops have led the youths to commit such crimes. I insist Minister Sekar Babu ensure proper security for the temple staff and property. Chief Minister M K Stalin should provide compensation and government jobs to Krishnan's sons," he demanded.

