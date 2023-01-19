Maintenance cases: Madras HC faults family courts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing displeasure over the failure of family courts in disposing of maintenance cases within a short time frame as directed by the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court ordered a family court in Chennai to dispose of a maintenance case within three months.

Justice P Velmurugan observed in a recent order the scope of Section 125 CrPC (maintenance cases) is summary in nature, and its object itself has to be decided within a short span of time. “Unfortunately, the family court and the counsel on either side are protracting the case only to deviate from the procedures. Time and again, the Supreme Court and this court have issued directions that the maintenance case should be disposed of on merits within a prescribed time limit,” the judge said.

Dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by S Ilangeethan against an interim maintenance to his parents, the judge directed him to deposit the entire amount, as ordered by the family court, within a period of one month. “If failed to do so, the magistrate will issue warrant and execute the order in accordance with the law,” the court said.

The court also directed the family court judge to dispose of the maintenance case within a period of three months after receiving the affidavits of assets and liabilities from the petitioner and his parents.

“It is made clear that no extension of time will be granted to dispose of the maintenance case. If the family court does not understand the scope of section 125 CrPC and dispose of the matter within a stipulated time, it will be viewed seriously,” Justice Velmurugan warned.

The maintenance case, filed by Ilangeethan’s parents, K Settudurai and S Sumathi, has been pending since 2014. While it is pending, they filed a miscellaneous petition seeking interim maintenance, upon which, the court ordered payment of Rs 10,000 per month.

CHENNAI: Expressing displeasure over the failure of family courts in disposing of maintenance cases within a short time frame as directed by the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court ordered a family court in Chennai to dispose of a maintenance case within three months. Justice P Velmurugan observed in a recent order the scope of Section 125 CrPC (maintenance cases) is summary in nature, and its object itself has to be decided within a short span of time. “Unfortunately, the family court and the counsel on either side are protracting the case only to deviate from the procedures. Time and again, the Supreme Court and this court have issued directions that the maintenance case should be disposed of on merits within a prescribed time limit,” the judge said. Dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by S Ilangeethan against an interim maintenance to his parents, the judge directed him to deposit the entire amount, as ordered by the family court, within a period of one month. “If failed to do so, the magistrate will issue warrant and execute the order in accordance with the law,” the court said. The court also directed the family court judge to dispose of the maintenance case within a period of three months after receiving the affidavits of assets and liabilities from the petitioner and his parents. “It is made clear that no extension of time will be granted to dispose of the maintenance case. If the family court does not understand the scope of section 125 CrPC and dispose of the matter within a stipulated time, it will be viewed seriously,” Justice Velmurugan warned. The maintenance case, filed by Ilangeethan’s parents, K Settudurai and S Sumathi, has been pending since 2014. While it is pending, they filed a miscellaneous petition seeking interim maintenance, upon which, the court ordered payment of Rs 10,000 per month.