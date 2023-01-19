Home States Tamil Nadu

Maintenance cases: Madras HC faults family courts

Citing SC order, High Court asks family court to dispose of a case within three months

Published: 19th January 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing displeasure over the failure of family courts in disposing of maintenance cases within a short time frame as directed by the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court ordered a family court in Chennai to dispose of a maintenance case within three months.

Justice P Velmurugan observed in a recent order the scope of Section 125 CrPC (maintenance cases) is summary in nature, and its object itself has to be decided within a short span of time. “Unfortunately, the family court and the counsel on either side are protracting the case only to deviate from the procedures. Time and again, the Supreme Court and this court have issued directions that the maintenance case should be disposed of on merits within a prescribed time limit,” the judge said.

Dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by S Ilangeethan against an interim maintenance to his parents, the judge directed him to deposit the entire amount, as ordered by the family court, within a period of one month. “If failed to do so, the magistrate will issue warrant and execute the order in accordance with the law,” the court said.

The court also directed the family court judge to dispose of the maintenance case within a period of three months after receiving the affidavits of assets and liabilities from the petitioner and his parents.
“It is made clear that no extension of time will be granted to dispose of the maintenance case. If the family court does not understand the scope of section 125 CrPC and dispose of the matter within a stipulated time, it will be viewed seriously,” Justice Velmurugan warned.

The maintenance case, filed by Ilangeethan’s parents, K Settudurai and S Sumathi, has been pending since 2014. While it is pending, they filed a miscellaneous petition seeking interim maintenance, upon which, the court ordered payment of Rs 10,000 per month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp