Tamil Nadu Governor sues DMK stage orator for defamatory speech, seeks court to punish him

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint against DMK platform orator Sivaji Krishnamurthy for making "false allegations" and "impeaching reputation" of the Governor and his administration.

The complaint was filed by the Chennai City Public Prosecutor (CPP) G Devarajan on behalf of the TN Governor under Section 199 (2) of the CrPC before the principal sessions court judge S Alli, seeking to initiate defamation proceedings against Krishnamurthy under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint refers to the speech Krishnamurthy made on January 13, 2023, at a public meeting in Chennai.

He had used unparliamentary words against the Governor while referring to the latter skipping certain portions of the printed speech while delivering an address in the State Assembly on the opening day of the first session of the year.

ALSO READ | Intention was to project party as divisive: DMK hits at Governor's clarification on 'Tamizhagam'

Stating that the speech "clearly attracted per se defamatory" and contains all ingredients required for "offence of defamation", the complaint averred that there is no truth in the allegations which are "false in nature."

"Thus this speech directly impeaches the reputation of the Governor and his administration," it said, adding the news item on the speech was circulated in various social media with an "intention to harm the reputation."

The complaint further stated the accused is liable to be punished under section 500 of IPC. The Public Department of Tamil Nadu govt granted sanction for suing the DMK orator by a GO on January 15, 2023, in the wake of a complaint, submitted to the Chennai city police commissioner by the deputy secretary to Governor Prasanna Ramasamy, which was forwarded to the government for action.

The DS also submitted a video clipping of the said speech to the police, saying that these are "abusive and intimidatory" contents of the speech.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint against DMK platform orator Sivaji Krishnamurthy for making "false allegations" and "impeaching reputation" of the Governor and his administration. The complaint was filed by the Chennai City Public Prosecutor (CPP) G Devarajan on behalf of the TN Governor under Section 199 (2) of the CrPC before the principal sessions court judge S Alli, seeking to initiate defamation proceedings against Krishnamurthy under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint refers to the speech Krishnamurthy made on January 13, 2023, at a public meeting in Chennai. He had used unparliamentary words against the Governor while referring to the latter skipping certain portions of the printed speech while delivering an address in the State Assembly on the opening day of the first session of the year. ALSO READ | Intention was to project party as divisive: DMK hits at Governor's clarification on 'Tamizhagam' Stating that the speech "clearly attracted per se defamatory" and contains all ingredients required for "offence of defamation", the complaint averred that there is no truth in the allegations which are "false in nature." "Thus this speech directly impeaches the reputation of the Governor and his administration," it said, adding the news item on the speech was circulated in various social media with an "intention to harm the reputation." The complaint further stated the accused is liable to be punished under section 500 of IPC. The Public Department of Tamil Nadu govt granted sanction for suing the DMK orator by a GO on January 15, 2023, in the wake of a complaint, submitted to the Chennai city police commissioner by the deputy secretary to Governor Prasanna Ramasamy, which was forwarded to the government for action. The DS also submitted a video clipping of the said speech to the police, saying that these are "abusive and intimidatory" contents of the speech.