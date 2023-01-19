Thoothukudi: Middle school students, parents hold stir against teachers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 33 students of Kilavipatti panchayat union middle school boycotted classes on Wednesday to stir against the teachers condemning their instruction to clean toilets.



According to sources, the students claimed that the six teachers, including the headmistress of the school, frequently instructed them to clean the sanitary complex on the campus and fetch water to the toilets used by the teachers. "The issue escalated after the teachers failed to give appropriate responses to the parents of the students through the parents and teachers association. Returning to school after the Pongal holidays, the students along with their parents locked the school campus and restrained teachers from entering," sources added.



Upon information, Kovilpatti District Education Officer (DEO) Chinnaraj and Nalattinpudur police reached the spot and inquired about the incidents. Many students submitted handwritten complaints about the teachers to the DEO, which alleged that they were asked to clean the toilets and grounds. One of the complaints read that a teacher once slapped a Class 8 girl student for not cleaning her classroom properly and that the teachers often verbally abuse them.



The officers held a dialogue with the village leaders, parents, and students as an appeasement measure. The parents and students withdrew from the protest after the DEO assured to conduct a detailed inquiry on the allegations.

