Tirunelveli: Villagers demand action against hacking of college student

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Irandum Sollan village staged a protest in front of the District Police Office on Wednesday demanding Superintendent of Police P Saravanan to order the arrest of a few persons belonging to the BC community, who allegedly hacked a college student belonging to the SC community near Manur.



Sources said the victim, Aarun (21), had gone to a farm well in their village on Monday along with friends to take bath when some members of the BC community from the same village came and attacked Aarun. Manur police reached the spot and sent Aarun, who sustained cut injuries, to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A police case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on the same day.



Meanwhile, the victim's relatives staged a road blockade on Azhakiyapandiapuram-Sankarankovil road demanding the arrest of the absconding suspects. The protesters dispersed after Deputy Superintendent of Police Anandraj held talks with them. However, around 100 villagers accompanied by functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam petitioned Saravanan and staged a protest in front of the District Police Office raising the same demand.

TIRUNELVELI: Residents of Irandum Sollan village staged a protest in front of the District Police Office on Wednesday demanding Superintendent of Police P Saravanan to order the arrest of a few persons belonging to the BC community, who allegedly hacked a college student belonging to the SC community near Manur.Sources said the victim, Aarun (21), had gone to a farm well in their village on Monday along with friends to take bath when some members of the BC community from the same village came and attacked Aarun. Manur police reached the spot and sent Aarun, who sustained cut injuries, to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A police case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on the same day.Meanwhile, the victim's relatives staged a road blockade on Azhakiyapandiapuram-Sankarankovil road demanding the arrest of the absconding suspects. The protesters dispersed after Deputy Superintendent of Police Anandraj held talks with them. However, around 100 villagers accompanied by functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam petitioned Saravanan and staged a protest in front of the District Police Office raising the same demand.