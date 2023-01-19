Viral CCTV clip of leopard hunting cat shocks residents in Valparai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of co-operative colony in Valparai town as concerned after they found the CCTV visual of a leopard walking in the streets after killing a cat on Monday. According to sources from the forest department, no incidents of leopards venturing into the residential area was reported last year.

But, in the wee hours of Monday, a leopard ventured inside the residential area near Nadumalai forest and killed a cat, which was captured in a CCTV camera of a house, which later became viral on social media.

A tenant, who returned to the house after the Pongal holidays, had noticed his cat went missing. Subsequently, he got to know that his cat was killed by the leopard in the CCTV footage.However, the forest officials said that they are repeatedly requesting the people to keep the pets and cattle within the shed to prevent the big cat from killing them.

Valparai Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said that they have been closely monitoring the animal and appointed four forest staff for night duty to prevent leopard-human conflict. “So far, only one cat was killed and no other cattle or pets killed by the same animal,” he said.

COIMBATORE: Residents of co-operative colony in Valparai town as concerned after they found the CCTV visual of a leopard walking in the streets after killing a cat on Monday. According to sources from the forest department, no incidents of leopards venturing into the residential area was reported last year. But, in the wee hours of Monday, a leopard ventured inside the residential area near Nadumalai forest and killed a cat, which was captured in a CCTV camera of a house, which later became viral on social media. A tenant, who returned to the house after the Pongal holidays, had noticed his cat went missing. Subsequently, he got to know that his cat was killed by the leopard in the CCTV footage.However, the forest officials said that they are repeatedly requesting the people to keep the pets and cattle within the shed to prevent the big cat from killing them. Valparai Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said that they have been closely monitoring the animal and appointed four forest staff for night duty to prevent leopard-human conflict. “So far, only one cat was killed and no other cattle or pets killed by the same animal,” he said.