Home States Tamil Nadu

Viral CCTV clip of leopard hunting cat shocks residents in Valparai

However, the forest officials said that they are repeatedly requesting the people to keep the pets and cattle within the shed to prevent the big cat from killing them.

Published: 19th January 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of CCTV footage of the leopard in Valparai on Monday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of co-operative colony in Valparai town as concerned after they found the CCTV visual of a leopard walking in the streets after killing a cat on Monday. According to sources from the forest department, no incidents of leopards venturing into the residential area was reported last year.

But, in the wee hours of Monday, a leopard ventured inside the residential area near Nadumalai forest and killed a cat, which was captured in a CCTV camera of a house, which later became viral on social media.

A tenant, who returned to the house after the Pongal holidays, had noticed his cat went missing. Subsequently, he got to know that his cat was killed by the leopard in the CCTV footage.However, the forest officials said that they are repeatedly requesting the people to keep the pets and cattle within the shed to prevent the big cat from killing them.

Valparai Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said that they have been closely monitoring the animal and appointed four forest staff for night duty to prevent leopard-human conflict. “So far, only one cat was killed and no other cattle or pets killed by the same animal,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valparai leopard
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp