Again, Ayush Ministry seeks clarification on anti-NEET bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ayush Ministry has again written a letter to the state government seeking clarification on the anti-NEET bill passed by the government. The state received the letter from the union ministry on January 13, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

Addressing newspersons, Subramanian said the state is consulting with legal experts, and soon a reply will be sent to the ministry. “They (the union ministry) are seeking clarification on the reply that was already sent buy the state,” he said.Last year, the union government had sought six clarifications on the bill exempting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state.

The anti- NEET bill was passed by the state Government for a second time on February 8,2022 after it was returned by the Governor last year. The Bill was passed first in September 2021.The Governor then sent the Bill for assent of the president. Then the Ministry of Home Affairs sent the Bill to the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Ayush. The letter seeking clarification was received by the governor, and it was forwarded to the state Department of Law only on July 5.

