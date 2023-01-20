Home States Tamil Nadu

Again, Ayush Ministry seeks clarification on anti-NEET bill

The letter seeking clarification was received by the governor, and it was forwarded to the state Department of Law only on July 5.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

NEET,

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ayush Ministry has again written a letter to the state government seeking clarification on the anti-NEET bill passed by the government. The state received the letter from the union ministry on January 13, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

Addressing newspersons, Subramanian said the state is consulting with legal experts, and soon a reply will be sent to the ministry. “They (the union ministry) are seeking clarification on the reply that was already sent buy the state,” he said.Last year, the union government had sought six clarifications on the bill exempting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the state.

The anti- NEET bill was passed by the state Government for a second time on February 8,2022 after it was returned by the Governor last year. The Bill was passed first in September 2021.The Governor then sent the Bill for assent of the president. Then the Ministry of Home Affairs sent the Bill to the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Ayush. The letter seeking clarification was received by the governor, and it was forwarded to the state Department of Law only on July 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp