Bird experts, volunteers invited to take part in annual waterbird count

TIRUNELVELI: The 13th Thamirabarani Waterbird Count (TWC 2023) organised by the ATREE's Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre will be held in three districts from January 27 to January 29 with the support of Nellai Neervalam, Tirunelveli, Pearl City Nature Society, Thoothukudi, Nellai Nature Club, Tirunelveli, and District Science Centre, Tirunelveli.



In a statement, M Mathivanan, coordinator of TWC, said the bird experts and volunteers can participate in the TWC 2023 by registering their details with A Thanigaivel via email: twbc2020@gmail.com and mobile number: 9442965315 by January 25. "The perennial river Thamirabarani, tributaries, and irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi districts provide water for irrigation, making these districts the rice bowl and banana basket of southern Tamil Nadu. The tanks in these districts attract a large number of waterfowls and migratory birds during winter. There are over 100 species of waterbirds recorded in the Thamirabarani landscape. Tanks like Koonthankulam, Nainarkulam, Soorangudi in Tirunelveli district, Thirupani Chettykulam, Moopanpatti tank in Thoothukudi district, and Vagaikulam, Rajagopalaperi tank in Tenkasi district host habitat for nesting. These birds play a very important role in the ecosystem and people have strong cultural links associated with the arrival of these birds," he said.



"Unfortunately, many of the wetlands are threatened by encroachment, pollution, and urbanisation and there is no concern for the local biodiversity of these places. With an increasing demand for water, both for developmental needs and human use, these wetlands are under further threat. The local communities around the wetlands should be aware of the precious natural resources and protect them against such changes for the benefit of both people and biodiversity. The TWC is an effort to bring attention to these wetlands to the local citizens," Mathivanan added.

