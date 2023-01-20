Caste discrimination PIL: Madras HC seeks TN govt’s reply

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a counter affidavit from Pudukkottai collector and Superintendent of Police on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which alleged caste discrimination in various villages in the district. The litigant, S Shanmugam, had approached the court last month seeking CB-CID probe into an incident in which human faeces were found in an overhead tank used by scheduled caste residents in Vengaivayal village of Pudukkottai.

While the Director General of Police had already ordered a CB-CID probe, Shanmugan has now filed three more petitions (in addition to the main petition), highlighting caste discrimination allegedly prevailing in several other villages in the district, besides Vengaivayal.

Shunmugam stated in the petitions that he, along with a few other persons, conducted a team survey in 33 out of 499 villages in the district. A survey revealed that nearly 29 tea shops in 14 of the 33 villages follow the double tumbler system, 49 temples in 23 villages do not permit entry of SC people and three villages restrict SC people from using the public wells, tanks, ponds and other water sources, he added.

He also listed the names of the temples, tea shops and ponds concerned. He requested the court to direct the authorities to conduct a study and take immediate steps to eradicate such discriminatory practices. Hearing the petitions, the judges sought a counter affidavit from authorities and adjourned case to February 2.

