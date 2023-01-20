Cops must be source of trust for people: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said police department should be a source of trust for the public and the public should believe that they would get justice if they go to any police station in the state. “The DGP should ensure this happening. I and the public expect only this from you (the police department). I hope you will do this,” Stalin added. He was reviewing the law-and-order situation in the state at a high-level meeting in the secretariat.

Saying that TN people were law-abiding citizens and nurtured communal harmony, the CM said, police have the duty to protect this social structure. “Superintendents and commissioners (of police) should verify the information sent by the intelligence wing and the Q Branch immediately and take action in full coordination with the headquarters.”

Only quick, impartial and efficient action would bring reputation to the police department. “... When poor people, particularly women, approach police station, the in-charge should have a humane approach to the complaints. Only this approach would make police the friend of the public,” he added.

At the district level, steps should be taken to prevent murders, robberies, etc. The charge sheet should be filed in time, the accused arrested and valuables retrieved and restored to owners. If this process is delayed, it would be unfair. Police should pay special attention in industrialised districts to maintain peace since the maintenance of law-and-order would encourage investors to invest in TN.

Appreciating the quick action taken by police in recent crimes in incidents that took place in Coimbatore and Kallakurichi, the CM said: “Coordination among various units of police is necessary for taking precautionary steps.” Stating that since TN has been a haven of peace, Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanthi, Emmanuel Sekaran Jayanthi, and Babri Masjid demolition day passed off peacefully.SPs should give importance to field visits and investigations besides visiting police stations and check posts frequently.

They should interact with public organisations in town and village levels. In each district, monthly review meetings should be held, and monitor the status of complaints and arrests made. While action should be taken against those who fail to comply with the instructions, the officials who perform efficiently should be appreciated.

