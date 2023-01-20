Four private dairies increase milk price by Rs 2-Rs 4 a litre

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Citing increasing input costs, four private dairies selling milk under brand names Thirumala, Jersey, Vallabha and Heritage have increased their prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre. The hike came into effect between Wednesday and Friday.

As per the new price, the cost of per litre of full cream milk of private brands will be Rs 72, standardised milk will be Rs 64, and toned milk will be Rs 52 per litre. The price of milk sold by state-owned Aavin for the corresponding variants will be cheaper by Rs 12 , Rs 21, and Rs 12 per litre respectively.Private companies buy cow milk at Rs 39 to Rs 41 and buffalo milk at Rs 50 to Rs 55 per litre and they also offer monthly incentives, say dairy farmers.

MG Rajendran, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, said more than 30 lakh

dairy farmers benefit by supplying milk to private companies.As per National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) data, the per capita milk consumption of the state was 316 grams in 2019-20 while the national average was 406 grams.S A Ponnusamy, state president, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association, said, “Private companies have increased milk price four times in the last 12 months.”

CHENNAI: Citing increasing input costs, four private dairies selling milk under brand names Thirumala, Jersey, Vallabha and Heritage have increased their prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre. The hike came into effect between Wednesday and Friday. As per the new price, the cost of per litre of full cream milk of private brands will be Rs 72, standardised milk will be Rs 64, and toned milk will be Rs 52 per litre. The price of milk sold by state-owned Aavin for the corresponding variants will be cheaper by Rs 12 , Rs 21, and Rs 12 per litre respectively.Private companies buy cow milk at Rs 39 to Rs 41 and buffalo milk at Rs 50 to Rs 55 per litre and they also offer monthly incentives, say dairy farmers. MG Rajendran, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, said more than 30 lakh dairy farmers benefit by supplying milk to private companies.As per National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) data, the per capita milk consumption of the state was 316 grams in 2019-20 while the national average was 406 grams.S A Ponnusamy, state president, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association, said, “Private companies have increased milk price four times in the last 12 months.”