Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras-incubated firm develops indigenous OS

It can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets and comes with no default apps (NDA), which means that users are not forced to use apps.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated firm JandK Operations (JandKops) has developed an indigenous, more secure mobile operating system (OS) named BharOS. It can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets and comes with no default apps (NDA), which means that users are not forced to use apps.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M said, BharOS was built with a focus on providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs, according to a release by IITM. Karthik Ayyar, director of JandKops said, “BharOS offers ‘Native Over The Air’ (NOTA) updates that can help to keep the devices secure. NOTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed without the need for the user to manually initiate the process,”  he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp