IIT Madras-incubated firm develops indigenous OS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated firm JandK Operations (JandKops) has developed an indigenous, more secure mobile operating system (OS) named BharOS. It can be installed on commercial off-the-shelf handsets and comes with no default apps (NDA), which means that users are not forced to use apps.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M said, BharOS was built with a focus on providing users more freedom, control, and flexibility to choose and use only the apps that fit their needs, according to a release by IITM. Karthik Ayyar, director of JandKops said, “BharOS offers ‘Native Over The Air’ (NOTA) updates that can help to keep the devices secure. NOTA updates are automatically downloaded and installed without the need for the user to manually initiate the process,” he added.

