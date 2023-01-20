Illegal sale: Special police team tracks Lalgudi baby to Karnataka

Home States Tamil Nadu

Published: 20th January 2023

TIRUCHY: Five-member special police team probing an alleged baby sale racket traced a Lalgudi woman’s three-month-old daughter to Karnataka on Thursday.  The baby was in the illegal custody of a couple, and is expected to be brought back to Tiruchy on Saturday, police said.

Following a Madras High Court direction this month, Lalgudi DSP Ajay Thangam-led team went to Delhi to trace a baby whose mother had allegedly sold her off in connivance with an advocate and his wife. The mother approached the police when she discovered she was cheated by the couple by being paid a fraction of the sum made from the sale, and complained that the couple was forcefully confining her baby.

The advocate then moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. When the baby wasn’t produced before the court, it ordered a probe to trace her. Five, including the advocate, his wife and the baby’s mother, were arrested, sources said.

