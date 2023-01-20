Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettupatti: Fisher drowns after vessel hits boat, two rescued

District Country and Fibre Boat Fishermen Association president SJ Gayes visited the hospital.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A fisherman from Mettupatti drowned after an unidentified vessel hit a country boat in mid-sea recently. Sources said  Jeyabal (47) and Anto (45) of Anthoniyar church street in Trespuram, and deceased, Sheik Mohammed (40), went fishing on Tuesday.

“They were hit by a container vessel during their return journey on Wednesday, 20 nautical miles off Thoothukudi shore. While Jeyabal and Anto were rescued by Kombuthurai fishermen, Sheik drowned,” said sources. Jeyabal and Anto have been hospitalised. District Country and Fibre Boat Fishermen Association president SJ Gayes visited the hospital. He said that the state must provide compensation for the life loss and the damages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp