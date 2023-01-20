Mettupatti: Fisher drowns after vessel hits boat, two rescued

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A fisherman from Mettupatti drowned after an unidentified vessel hit a country boat in mid-sea recently. Sources said Jeyabal (47) and Anto (45) of Anthoniyar church street in Trespuram, and deceased, Sheik Mohammed (40), went fishing on Tuesday.

“They were hit by a container vessel during their return journey on Wednesday, 20 nautical miles off Thoothukudi shore. While Jeyabal and Anto were rescued by Kombuthurai fishermen, Sheik drowned,” said sources. Jeyabal and Anto have been hospitalised. District Country and Fibre Boat Fishermen Association president SJ Gayes visited the hospital. He said that the state must provide compensation for the life loss and the damages.

